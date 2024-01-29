Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $33.08 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of Lamb Weston worth $33,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $618,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 85.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.43. The company had a trading volume of 185,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,714. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

