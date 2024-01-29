Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $10.31 Million in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 318,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,646,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,816,000 after acquiring an additional 174,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Range Resources by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of RRC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.34. 194,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,005. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. StockNews.com cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

