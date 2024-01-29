Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 625,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,836. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.21. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

