Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 913 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises approximately 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $21,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Jabil by 73.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.13. 121,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,058 shares of company stock worth $7,730,933 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

