Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $23.32 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 574,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,320,000. EQT accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of EQT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 782,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,964. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

