Cormark Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$193.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark's target price indicates a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSY. Raymond James raised their price target on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$170.75.

GSY traded down C$7.71 during trading on Monday, reaching C$153.93. The company had a trading volume of 69,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,583. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$151.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.99. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$87.00 and a 52 week high of C$168.79. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$321.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.67 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.7156153 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

