Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

