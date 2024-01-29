Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $195.98 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.69 and a 200-day moving average of $185.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

