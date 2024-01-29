Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $246.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $252.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.28.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.