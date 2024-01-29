Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

