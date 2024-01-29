Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $503.40 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $343.39 and a one year high of $513.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

