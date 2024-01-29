Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

