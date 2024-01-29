Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 105.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 28.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day moving average of $172.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

