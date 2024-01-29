Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 8,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AEE opened at $69.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Ameren’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

