Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

GLW stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

