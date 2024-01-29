Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for about 4.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.63. 346,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,894. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

