Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 119.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $689.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $698.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $645.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.17.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

