Counos X 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,266.76 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Counos X coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx.

Buying and Selling Counos X

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

