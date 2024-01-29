Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,502. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

