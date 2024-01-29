Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,311,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 616,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.11. 1,696,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

