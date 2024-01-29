Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Makes New $9.17 Million Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 3.8% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $103.71. 1,735,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.49. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

