Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC decreased its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,851,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 179.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,537,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE RBA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 107,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

