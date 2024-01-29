Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 62 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JBHT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.58. 215,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,961. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

