Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.05. 268,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

