Creditcoin One Day Volume Reaches $13.37 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $158.43 million and $13.37 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,642,104 coins and its circulating supply is 315,354,874 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

