Critical Survey: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Li Auto has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto 6.26% 12.73% 6.15% Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $6.57 billion 4.46 -$291.74 million $0.84 32.88 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.91 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Li Auto and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Li Auto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Li Auto and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 5 0 3.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 1 4 0 2.29

Li Auto currently has a consensus price target of $88.26, suggesting a potential upside of 219.55%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 105.68%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Summary

Li Auto beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company offers its products through online and offline channels. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

