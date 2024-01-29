Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,646,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 738,799 shares during the period. Bwcp LP increased its stake in Crocs by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 158,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth $20,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Up 1.1 %

CROX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.05. 1,152,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,655. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.80.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

