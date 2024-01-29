Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,007 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.69. The stock had a trading volume of 446,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.71. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.