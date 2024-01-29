Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Raised by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 216.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163,960 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 8.0% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $22,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Crown Castle by 130.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.6 %

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.99. 943,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.