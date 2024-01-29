Crypterium (CRPT) Market Cap Hits $4.28 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $679,702.24 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,905,325 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

