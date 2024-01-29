CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 1.1 %

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $269.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.77.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

