CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Trading 22% Higher Over Last Week

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $123.33 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00044268 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $142.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

