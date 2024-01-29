Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.67 and last traded at $79.71. Approximately 293,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,627,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.94.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $1,017,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at $35,971,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $1,017,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at $35,971,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,678 shares of company stock worth $5,127,247 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

