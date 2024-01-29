D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in D.R. Horton by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $140.72 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average is $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.47.

Get Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.