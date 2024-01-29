D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Cut by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 3.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,938. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.