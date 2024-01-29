Daido Life Insurance Co. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Daido Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 669,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,646,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.36. 1,177,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

