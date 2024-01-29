Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Shares of Daimler Truck stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.97. 12,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,361. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

About Daimler Truck

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.