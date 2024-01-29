Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Daimler Truck Stock Performance
Shares of Daimler Truck stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.97. 12,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,361. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.
About Daimler Truck
