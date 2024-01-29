Danaher (DHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Danaher Trading Up 2.5 %
Danaher stock opened at $233.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average of $231.86. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.