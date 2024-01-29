Danaher (DHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher Trading Up 2.5 %

Danaher stock opened at $233.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average of $231.86. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.