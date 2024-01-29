DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $0.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00127779 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039115 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00022668 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 87.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008358 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

