Desjardins Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$44.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s previous close.

BLX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.75.

Shares of BLX stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.20. 105,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$25.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.43.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.08. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of C$178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. Analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0972458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

