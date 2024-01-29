Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 59.0% in January

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the December 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.99 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.