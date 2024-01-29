DeversiFi Hits Market Capitalization of $62.70 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular exchanges. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $62.70 million and $5,839.62 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

