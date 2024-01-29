DigiByte (DGB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.54 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $127.61 million and $2.54 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,894.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00160075 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.80 or 0.00560446 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009475 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00055233 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00399294 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00168962 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,792,601,248 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.