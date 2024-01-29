Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.11. 70,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,066. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.