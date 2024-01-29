Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $33.97. 141,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.