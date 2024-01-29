Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 3,968,534 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 3.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
