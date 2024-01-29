Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 3,968,534 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

