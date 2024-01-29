Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 183,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 152,527 shares.The stock last traded at $49.75 and had previously closed at $49.82.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,408,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

