Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.91

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 2335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $438.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

