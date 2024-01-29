Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$107.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$104.00. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Canada lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.36.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOL

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$98.66. 167,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$74.36 and a 1 year high of C$101.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.43. The stock has a market cap of C$27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.3743386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.