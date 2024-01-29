Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Lessened by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 60.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 96,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.39. 143,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.